Sindh extends business hours as Covid-related restrictions ease

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced resuming indoor dining while markets in the country’s financial capital will be allowed to stay open till 10 pm.

A notification issued by Sindh Home Department cited that the provincial authorities have eased Covid related restrictions and new orders will remain in force by the end of this month.

The communique detailed the easing of the restrictions stated that businesses are allowed to stay open till 10 pm while pharmacies and grocery stores can operate round the clock.

Karachi to observe closed days on Sunday while Friday will be observed as closed days across the province. Indoor dining has been allowed for vaccinated people till midnight while restaurants cans serve with 50 percent occupancy.

The notification also directed citizens to carry their vaccination cards and certificates while visiting any place. Meanwhile, 200 vaccinated people are allowed in indoor weddings and 400 in outdoor weddings.

Shrines are allowed to be open with SOPs while cinemas will stay closed till the next update. There will be a complete ban on all kinds of sports activities however Indoor gyms are opened for vaccinated people.

Public transport will operate at 50 percent capacity and 70 percent capacity is set for Pakistan Railways. Amusement parks, swimming pools are also allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.

