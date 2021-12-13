Covid claims 6 more lives, infects 244 in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD − At least 6 people died of the novel disease while 244 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.
According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,836 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,289,293.
Pakistan conducted a total of 39,387 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.61 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 731. Around 308 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,251,409.
As of Monday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 9,048.
As many as 478,017 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 443,886 in Punjab, 180,696 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,128 in Islamabad, 33,532 in Balochistan, 34,608 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,426 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,052 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,638 in Sindh, 5,892 in KP, 962 in Islamabad, 743 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.
