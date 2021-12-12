PAKvWI: 3 Windies players unavailable for Pakistan tour after testing positive for Covid-19

KARACHI – At least three players of West Indies have contracted coronavirus, and will be unavailable for selection in the six international matches in Sindh capital.

Cricket West Indies said all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers, left-arm quick Sheldon Cottrell, and a non-coaching member tested positive despite being fully vaccinated against the novel virus however all players are without major symptoms.

Following PCR tests administered on arrival in the South Asian country, Cricket West Indies has confirmed that four members of the West Indies touring party contracted a deadly virus and will now undergo a period of self-isolation.

Chase, Cottrell and Mayers unavailable for T20I Series in Pakistan after COVID-19 positive tests | Read More: https://t.co/bYHZ27FrrL — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 11, 2021

CEO of Cricket West Indies said the tour will go ahead as scheduled however the Covid cases in the visitors are said to be a major blow for Men in Maroon.

He also added that this unusual loss of three players from our squad will seriously impact our team preparations, while the rest of the players are in good spirits and will begin training today ahead of our first game on Monday.

Pakistan’s seaside metropolis Karachi will host the entire white-ball series, which comprises three T20Is and three ODIs, the last of which is on December 22. The three-match T20I series starts on Monday, December 13.