Covid-19: Pakistan launches drive to vaccinate children aged 5-11 years next week

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided to launch a drive to vaccinate children aged 5-12 years against novel coronavirus from September 19.

However, the Ministry of Health has declared it mandatory to get consent of parents before administrating the jabs to young children.

To date, over 131 million Pakistanis aged above 13 years are fully vaccinated while more than 139 million have received their first dose.

Ever since the first Covid-19 case was reported in early 2020, Pakistan has reported over 1.5 million coronavirus cases and over 30,000 deaths.

The health ministry said that the drive to vaccinate the children aged 5-12 years will be launched in Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad in the first phase.

Officials said that the children, who are registered with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), will be eligible to receive vaccination against Covid-19.