Covid-19 second wave – 10 localities sealed under micro smart lockdown in Lahore

LAHORE – The Punjab government has sealed 10 localities in a move under the micro-smart lockdown after spike in coronavirus cases in the provincial capital.

On Monday, 174 cases were reported in Lahore, out of the total 345 new cases in Punjab during the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases reached 53,493 in Lahore, almost half of the total confirmed patients of the virus reported in Punjab so far.

Likewise, the city has also reported almost 40 per cent of the deaths in Punjab.

The Punjab government has enforced ‘micro smart lockdown’ in wake of the deteriorating situation

According to the district administration New Muslim Town, Raza, Sikandar, Umar blocks of Iqbal Town, in Garden Town areas, Cavalary Ground, DHA Phase 1 (AA Block), DHA Phase 6 L Sector, A Sector, Askari 11, Anarkali, Mozang, Shadman and some streets of Gulshan-i-Ravi were put under lockdown.