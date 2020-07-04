PM Imran lauds nation’s resilience as Pakistan marks 100 days of battle against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated the resilience and adaptability of the nation to adjust to the new normal by following standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to face the challenge of Covid-19 as the South Asian country battles with the coronavirus outbreak.

The premier expressed his view on an occasion organized to mark the 100 days of fight against the virus at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other high-ranking officials were present on the occasion. Representatives of the provincial governments attended the event via video link.

Noting downward trajectory in spread of diesease, he directed officials to ensure strict implementation of SOPs and smart lockdown strategy.

He also called for continuing mass awareness campaign to curtail the spread of coronavirus and specially prevent its resurgence during Eid-ul- Azha.

On the occasion, the prime minister was also briefed in detail about the current situation and the pattern analysis of COVID-19 spread.

He was also apprised on how the strategy of smart lockdown had yielded results in balancing life and livelihood, keeping the economy afloat, addressed the issues of poor and the working class while containing the disease.

PM Imran Khan lauded the efforts of NCOC team in putting up a robust response to the pandemic and ensuring coordinated actions across all provinces. Also acknowledged services of health care workers, emergency responders and management team. pic.twitter.com/OjE4fYcbjx — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 4, 2020

COVID-19 and Pakistan's economy

It was highlighted that as per International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) World Economic Outlook, amongst a group of 30 countries, Pakistan has reversed the projected downturn from -0.4 to 1.1. From July 19 to May 20, Pakistan’s exports fared much better as compared to the exports from other countries of the region.

Khan lauded the efforts of NCOC team in putting up a robust response to the pandemic and ensuring coordinated actions throughout the country.

From daily monitoring of the situation to the capacity enhancement of health system and from establishing a credible database to better resource management and formulation of appropriate SOPs, the NCOC had led from the front in the fight against pandemic, the prime minister observed.

He also paid tributes to all doctors and para-medical staff, emergency responders working as frontline workers against COVID-19.

The prime minister also acknowledged the role and services of healthcare workers, emergency responders and management team from all the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Coordinated efforts during pandemic

Minister for Special Initiatives Asad Umar on this occasion paid rich tributes to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), provincial governments, police and law-enforcement agencies for their day-and-night efforts against the virus and for ensuing effective coordination among various departments.

It is because of their coordinated efforts, today, recoveries from coronavirus have outnumbered the active cases, he said.

Min @Asad_Umar tells how the NCOC formed 100 days ago meets everyday to coordinate on operation level regarding every aspect due to Covid; be it capacity building for healthcare, economic actions, border control. Each thing discussed with all stakeholders

#عزم_و_ہمت_کے100دن pic.twitter.com/ixuP8paPWp — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 4, 2020

According to the NCOC, 125,094 people have recovered across Pakistan, while the number of active cases is 95,570. At least 4,662 people have lost their lives since the pandemic beginning in mid March this year.

“Our frontline health workers, doctors, nurses, and medical staff are our heroes, said he adding the government was making all out efforts to ensure that both — fight against coronavirus and normal course of life — went side by side,” he said.

He, however, cautioned against the violation of SOPs against Covid-19, as it could result in recurrence of coronavirus.

Covid-19 tests reduced

Pakistan is conducting less than 25,000 Covid-19 tests on daily basis while a fortnight ago, the number stood between 30,000 and 35,000.

According to the health ministry’s website, the tally of daily cases has declined from earlier figures of 4,000-5,000 to 3,000-4,000.

On Saturday, the number of cases in last 24 hours was reported at 3,387 while 68 deaths were caused during this period.

Pakistan surpasses 227,000 cases of coronavirus ... 11:24 PM | 4 Jul, 2020 LAHORE – The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 227,205, according to government data ...

Clerics urge combined Eid sacrifice

As the eid is approaching later this month, prominent clerics and noted scholars of the country have advised the people to prefer collective sacrifices to individual rituals.

The moon-sighting committee’s chairman, Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, along with other ulema and clerics has given a set of SOPs which, he claims, has been agreed on by all the clerics of all schools of thought and the Sindh government.

He appealed to the people and the provincial administration to cooperate with each other amid the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped above 226,000, the Imran Khan-government is confident it will handle the pandemic and the number will decline in July and August.