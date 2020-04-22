Imran Khan, Donald Trump discuss COVID-19 situation on phone

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump on Wednesday discussed COVID-19 pandemic related challenges, its implications on global economy, and ways to mitigate its impact.

In a telephonic conversation, they also exchanged views on regional issues and further strengthening of Pakistan-US cooperation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed sympathies and condolences on the loss of lives in the US due to coronavirus.

While highlighting Pakistan's efforts to contain the virus spread, Imran Khan emphasised that the South Asian country was facing a dual challenge of overcoming the pandemic and saving people, particularly the most vulnerable segments of the population, from hunger due to lockdown. He underlined that the government had put together a 8 billion dollar package to support the affected people and businesses.

Thanking President Trump for the American support in the IMF and other fora, PM Imran said that it would provide necessary fiscal space to Pakistan and help in mitigating the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Khan's call for "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" for the developing countries is in the same context.

In the regional context, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan's steadfast support for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and the importance of political settlement. The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's support for facilitation of the Afghan peace process and underscored the importance of next steps leading to the earliest commencement of Intra-Afghan negotiations.

Trump appreciated Prime Minister's telephone call and expression of support for the US efforts to combat COVID-19. The president also reassured of his country's support to Pakistan in the efforts to combat COVID-19 including by making available ventilators as well as in the economic arena.

Having learned about testing of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump offered to send the latest rapid testing machine for COVID-19 to the Pakistani premier.