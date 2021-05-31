COVID-19: Islamabad reopens swimming pools, amusement parks

ISLAMABAD - Administration has allowed the reopening of water parks, swimming pools, and amusement parks in the capital city, easing COVID-19 restrictions amid a declining positivity ratio.

“In exercise of powers under Epidemic Diseases Control Act, 1958, in compliance to the decisions of National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), Islamabad amid low disease transmission and in light of global practices and input from MoHSR&C water parks, swimming pools and amusement parks in Islamabad Capital Territory are allowed to operate with immediate effect,” said a notification shared by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Twitter.

However, the outdoor activities will be allowed only if “50% capacity” can be ensured by the management of the facilities. Even though water parks, swimming pools, and amusement parks are allowed to open, the authorities have banned “indoor dining, food courts, and food corners”.

“As regards to swimming pools, one-time occupancy will be clearly written alongside a pool for strict adherence,” read the notification.

The management of the swimming pools have been directed to conduct regular chlorination of swimming pools”.

“Social distancing protocols at entry/exit and on amusement gadgets will be strictly adhered to,” said the notification.

The water parks, swimming pools and amusement parks will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.