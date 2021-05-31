ISPR set to launch Pakistan's biggest military reality show (VIDEO)

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has joined hands with Hum TV to bring Pakistan’s biggest military reality show.

Hum TV will telecast a reality show under the banner of ISPR which is written by Umer Mukhtar.

Earlier, Fakhr-e-Alam shared the news of the military show which will be broadcasted for the first time in Pakistan, where the 45-year-old star will glide into the shoes of a host.

One of the toughest & exhausting filming projects of my career. It has been an honor to witness first hand the rigors of a soldier in a hostile, nerve wrecking, body shattering environment. Beyond the adventure & challenges awaits glory. Don’t forget to watch @humnewspakistan PTV pic.twitter.com/vJV7v4JbQn — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) May 31, 2021

Leaving no stones unturned, this is a huge milestone for Pakistan's entertainment industry. As per the details, the upcoming reality show will feature as many as eight local teams and four international teams.

The show has already completed outdoor shooting with 120 cameras and it will be followed by indoor shootings soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ISPR_Official (@isprofficial1)

Earlier, ISPR in collaboration with Hum TV produced Ehd-e-Wafa which was a story of four friends with different aspirations mingled with subplots of friendship, love and heartbreak.

The star included Ahad Raza Mir, Alizeh Shah, Osman Khalid Butt, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Zara Noor Abbas, and Wahaj Ali in lead roles and the drama gained immense popularity in Pakistan.