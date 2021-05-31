ISPR set to launch Pakistan's biggest military reality show (VIDEO)
Share
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has joined hands with Hum TV to bring Pakistan’s biggest military reality show.
Hum TV will telecast a reality show under the banner of ISPR which is written by Umer Mukhtar.
Earlier, Fakhr-e-Alam shared the news of the military show which will be broadcasted for the first time in Pakistan, where the 45-year-old star will glide into the shoes of a host.
One of the toughest & exhausting filming projects of my career. It has been an honor to witness first hand the rigors of a soldier in a hostile, nerve wrecking, body shattering environment. Beyond the adventure & challenges awaits glory. Don’t forget to watch @humnewspakistan PTV pic.twitter.com/vJV7v4JbQn— Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) May 31, 2021
Leaving no stones unturned, this is a huge milestone for Pakistan's entertainment industry. As per the details, the upcoming reality show will feature as many as eight local teams and four international teams.
The show has already completed outdoor shooting with 120 cameras and it will be followed by indoor shootings soon.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, ISPR in collaboration with Hum TV produced Ehd-e-Wafa which was a story of four friends with different aspirations mingled with subplots of friendship, love and heartbreak.
The star included Ahad Raza Mir, Alizeh Shah, Osman Khalid Butt, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Zara Noor Abbas, and Wahaj Ali in lead roles and the drama gained immense popularity in Pakistan.
ISPR DG shares special message on Youm-e-Takbeer 01:01 PM | 28 May, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar on Friday shared a ...
- CPEC Authority chief Bajwa says Gwadar Port is fully operational09:04 PM | 31 May, 2021
- China allows couples to have three children amid falling birth rate08:31 PM | 31 May, 2021
- Buy the best phone within your budget of PKR 40,00007:56 PM | 31 May, 2021
- Microsoft’s ‘GrowthX Accelerator’ applications now open for B2B ...07:30 PM | 31 May, 2021
- Sachin Tendulkar once fielded for Pakistan under Imran Khan’s ...07:03 PM | 31 May, 2021
- Hira Mani's dance video with her brothers goes viral04:53 PM | 31 May, 2021
- Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari celebrate first wedding anniversary ...03:00 PM | 31 May, 2021
-
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021