ISPR DG shares special message on Youm-e-Takbeer
Web Desk
01:01 PM | 28 May, 2021
ISPR DG shares special message on Youm-e-Takbeer
Share

RAWALPINDI – Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar on Friday shared a special message on Youm-e-Takbeer.

The DG ISPR took to Twitter and paid tribute to all involved in making Pakistan a nuclear state. He said that Pakistan restored power of balance in the region by successfully establishing minimum nuclear deterrence.

He wrote, “23 years ago on this day, Pakistan restored balance of power in the region by successfully establishing credible minimum nuclear deterrence. AFs and the nation pays tribute to all those involved in making this dream come true. #YoumeTakbeer.”

Youm-e-Takbeer is being celebrated across the country. Many programmes, seminars and events are being arranged to mark the historic day.

The day is celebrated on May 28, annually to commemorate the historic event of conducting nuclear tests in 1998. This day not only made Pakistan seventh nuclear state of the world but also the very first Islamic state equipping nuclear arsenal.

The operation was conducted in Rasko hills of Chaghi district Balochistan. The reason of conducting the operation was to give a response to a total of five nuclear explosions by India.  

More From This Category
PM Imran vows to promote industrialisation in ...
02:17 PM | 28 May, 2021
Israel PM Netanyahu in a state of fear, says ...
12:30 PM | 28 May, 2021
#Currency Exchange Rates in #Pakistan today - 28 ...
11:19 AM | 28 May, 2021
Two Pakistani peacekeepers among 129 honoured ...
10:00 AM | 28 May, 2021
Coronavirus takes 67 more lives in Pakistan
09:02 AM | 28 May, 2021
Pakistan praises UNHRC for seeking probe into ...
02:03 AM | 28 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meera's mother allegedly commits fraud with an overseas Pakistani
01:43 PM | 28 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr