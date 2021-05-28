Meera's mother allegedly commits fraud with an overseas Pakistani

Lollywood diva Meera has mastered the art of being in the spotlight always as she remains one of the most sought out actresses despite being in her 40s.

Alongside the 43-year-old star, her family also manage to be the centre of controversial headlines.

This time Meera's mother has paved her way to the news as her name got involved in a fraud case. It has been alleged that she has committed fraud with an overseas Pakistani in Lahore.

According to reports, an overseas Pakistani Mian Shahid Mehmood has accused Meera's mother Shafqat Zehra of committing fraud with him.

Mian Shahid Mehmood has alleged that he had purchased a commercial property from Shafqat Wezra situated at MM Alam Road, Gulberg, Lahore for Rs100 million.

“And when I demanded the registry after taking possession of the property and payment of Rs90 million, she, accompanied by goons, visited his place and started threatening him,” he said.

Mian Shahid has said he has all the relevant documents with him.

Earlier, rumours were rife that Meera has been institutionalized in the US but she put an end to all such speculations and rubbished the news.