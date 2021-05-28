Meera's mother allegedly commits fraud with an overseas Pakistani
Web Desk
01:43 PM | 28 May, 2021
Meera's mother allegedly commits fraud with an overseas Pakistani
Share

Lollywood diva Meera has mastered the art of being in the spotlight always as she remains one of the most sought out actresses despite being in her 40s.

Alongside the 43-year-old star, her family also manage to be the centre of controversial headlines.

This time Meera's mother has paved her way to the news as her name got involved in a fraud case. It has been alleged that she has committed fraud with an overseas Pakistani in Lahore.

 According to reports, an overseas Pakistani Mian Shahid Mehmood has accused Meera's mother Shafqat Zehra of committing fraud with him.

Mian Shahid Mehmood has alleged that he had purchased a commercial property from Shafqat Wezra situated at MM Alam Road, Gulberg, Lahore for Rs100 million.

“And when I demanded the registry after taking possession of the property and payment of Rs90 million, she, accompanied by goons, visited his place and started threatening him,” he said.

Mian Shahid has said he has all the relevant documents with him.

Earlier, rumours were rife that Meera has been institutionalized in the US but she put an end to all such speculations and rubbished the news.

Lollywood diva Meera Jee turns 44 03:26 PM | 11 May, 2021

The quintessential Lollywood queen has done it all - from rumours of a secret marriage to risqué films, Meera is ...

More From This Category
Aima Baig shares a loved-up photo with her ...
10:45 AM | 28 May, 2021
Pakistani actress Jia Ali ties knot with Hong ...
12:15 AM | 28 May, 2021
Ertugrul actress Gülsim Ali is in love with ...
07:15 PM | 27 May, 2021
Pakistani celebs react to Sindh Compulsory ...
08:59 PM | 27 May, 2021
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt awarded joint ...
06:00 PM | 27 May, 2021
Ertugrul fans bid farewell to Bamsi Bey after the ...
05:47 PM | 27 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meera's mother allegedly commits fraud with an overseas Pakistani
01:43 PM | 28 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr