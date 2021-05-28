PM Imran vows to promote industrialisation in Pakistan

NOWSHERA – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is taking all out steps to incentivize investors for promotion of industrialization and exports in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of commercial launch of Rashakai prioritized Special Economic Zone near Nowshera on Friday.

The Prime Minister said hurdles are being removed to facilitate the local and foreign investors to invest in Pakistan. He emphasised on establishing export-based industry in the country for wealth creation. He said the future of Pakistan lies in industrialization.

Imran Khan said Rashakai Special Economic Zone is being established under CPEC. He said Pakistan has a great potential and it can learn a lot from the fast industrial growth of China.

Prime Minister Imran Khan lamented that Pakistan never paid attention to exports, adding that it was very difficult to increase a country's wealth without them.

"If you aren't increasing your exports, then the country's wealth will never increase," he lamented, adding that selling wheat and other products will not make Pakistan wealthy alone.

PM directed the KP government to give land at the zone on lease instead of selling it to avoid real estate speculations. He also advised for ensuring one window operation to facilitate the investors.

The prime minister said that the government’s prudent economic policies have started yielding positive results, and the four percent growth has surprised everyone. He said large scale manufacturing is showing growth.

The prime minister regretted how Pakistani investors were setting up businesses in Bangladesh, Malaysia and other countries. He said this phenomena was due to the fact that in Pakistan, the government does not remove hurdles for investors.

"We send them [investors] to this office or that office," he said, lamenting how investors were not treated like VIPs. "The biggest VIP here should be the one who creates employment opportunities for others," he added, as the audience erupted into applause.

He said the government’s successful policy to deal with Covid-19 has helped save lives as well as livelihood.

Earlier addressing the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong congratulated the Prime Minister, the government and the people of Pakistan on commercial launch of Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

He said the project will give impetus to industrial development in Pakistan. He said it also help enhance economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The Chinese ambassador said the Rashakai Special Economic Zone will not only accelerate economic progress but also create jobs for the youth in Pakistan.