Pakistan

‘Not responsible for terrorism and inflation’: Imran Khan berates govt for trading blames

06:09 PM | 1 Feb, 2023
ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday hit out at the PDM government for blaming him for rising terrorism and inflation in the country.

His reaction comes as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other members of the government said the policy of the PTI government to engage TTP through negotiations had backfired and sparked a new wave of terrorism in the country.

The government pinned blame of rising terrorism on the PTI chief after the country faced a deadliest attack in Peshawar on Monday since the Taliban withdrew from the ceasefire agreement in November last. The suicide blast in a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines has claimed over 100 lives while 216 people were injured.

In an address to the nation, he said: “I wasn’t responsible for terrorism and inflation in the country”. The former premier added that he would have been answerable for the catastrophic situation if he had in the government. He reiterated that inflation was under control during the PTI government.

He said the two political parties, which ruled the country for 30 years, were responsible for the crises in Pakistan. 

More to follow...

