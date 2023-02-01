Century 99 Punjab Polo Cup will get underway from Feb 6

LAHORE – The historic Century 99 Punjab Polo Cup 2023 will get underway from next Monday (February 6) here at the Lahore Polo Club.

President Lahore Polo Club Umar Sadiq announced this along with Directors of Century Ventures Private Limited, Ayaz Lakhani, Kamran Afzal, Wasim Mazhar and Nazia Wasim, Lahore Polo Club executive committee members Agha Murtaza Ali Khan and Agha Najeeb Raza during a crowded press conference held here at the club premises.

On this occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Lahore Polo Club and Century Ventures while the unveiling ceremony of Punjab Cup and National Open trophies was also held. For the first time in the history of Lahore Polo Club, Century Ventures has sponsored the historic Punjab Polo Cup and National Open Polo Championship for the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup.

President Lahore Polo Club Umar Sadiq said that the history of Punjab Polo Cup, the oldest event in Asia, is more than a century old. “As one of the world’s oldest polo clubs, Lahore Polo Club relishes the prestigious history of playing the game of kings.

“The Punjab polo trophy happens to be the oldest polo trophy being played for in Pakistan having been introduced in 1886. Ever since, this tournament has always been played at the world’s famous Aibak ground of Lahore Polo Club,” he added.

LPC Chief Omar Sadiq also thanked Century Ventures for sponsoring this historic tournament. “I am grateful to Century Ventures and especially its Directors Ayaz Lakhani, Kamran Afzal, Wasim Mazhar and Nazia Wasim, for supporting the game of kings and knights.”

Ayaz Lakhani, Director of the sponsoring organization Century Ventures, said that it was great to sponsor such a wonderful event in a historic club like Lahore Polo Club. Wasim Mazhar, Director Century Ventures, said: "We have been appreciating the role of Lahore Polo Club for years and today we are a part of supporting the game, which is a matter of great pleasure."

Lahore Polo Club Executive Committee member Agha Murtaza Ali Khan said that six to eight teams are participating in the tournament while two foreign players are also included in each team, in which players from Argentina, Iran, England and Spain will take part. The umpires will also be foreigners, one of them is from England and the other one from Argentina.

The tournament will commence from February 6 and the final will be played on Sunday (February 12), while Pakistan's biggest polo event, the National Open Polo Championship for the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup, will kick off from March 6, he asserted.