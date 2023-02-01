Search

Sports

Century 99 Punjab Polo Cup will get underway from Feb 6

Web Desk 06:24 PM | 1 Feb, 2023
Century 99 Punjab Polo Cup will get underway from Feb 6

LAHORE – The historic Century 99 Punjab Polo Cup 2023 will get underway from next Monday (February 6) here at the Lahore Polo Club.

President Lahore Polo Club Umar Sadiq announced this along with Directors of Century Ventures Private Limited, Ayaz Lakhani, Kamran Afzal, Wasim Mazhar and Nazia Wasim, Lahore Polo Club executive committee members Agha Murtaza Ali Khan and Agha Najeeb Raza during a crowded press conference held here at the club premises.  

On this occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Lahore Polo Club and Century Ventures while the unveiling ceremony of Punjab Cup and National Open trophies was also held. For the first time in the history of Lahore Polo Club, Century Ventures has sponsored the historic Punjab Polo Cup and National Open Polo Championship for the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup. 

President Lahore Polo Club Umar Sadiq said that the history of Punjab Polo Cup, the oldest event in Asia, is more than a century old. “As one of the world’s oldest polo clubs, Lahore Polo Club relishes the prestigious history of playing the game of kings.  

“The Punjab polo trophy happens to be the oldest polo trophy being played for in Pakistan having been introduced in 1886. Ever since, this tournament has always been played at the world’s famous Aibak ground of Lahore Polo Club,” he added.  

LPC Chief Omar Sadiq also thanked Century Ventures for sponsoring this historic tournament. “I am grateful to Century Ventures and especially its Directors Ayaz Lakhani, Kamran Afzal, Wasim Mazhar and Nazia Wasim, for supporting the game of kings and knights.”   

Ayaz Lakhani, Director of the sponsoring organization Century Ventures, said that it was great to sponsor such a wonderful event in a historic club like Lahore Polo Club. Wasim Mazhar, Director Century Ventures, said: "We have been appreciating the role of Lahore Polo Club for years and today we are a part of supporting the game, which is a matter of great pleasure."  

Lahore Polo Club Executive Committee member Agha Murtaza Ali Khan said that six to eight teams are participating in the tournament while two foreign players are also included in each team, in which players from Argentina, Iran, England and Spain will take part. The umpires will also be foreigners, one of them is from England and the other one from Argentina.  

The tournament will commence from February 6 and the final will be played on Sunday (February 12), while Pakistan's biggest polo event, the National Open Polo Championship for the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup, will kick off from March 6, he asserted.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament: Semifinalists decided

05:34 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Pakistan bans former hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid for life over blunder in Asia Cup match

07:00 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament: Diamond Paints, Master Paints/Newage emerge victorious 

03:53 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Remington JPF win U-19 Junior Polo Championship 

10:22 AM | 29 Jan, 2023

20-K Cup 2023: Ludhiana Gymkhana win coveted trophy

04:35 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

20-K Cup 2023: Cricket Center set final clash with Ludhiana Gymkhana

02:41 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani rupee loses 94 paisas against US dollar in interbank market

07:03 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 1st February  2023

07:46 AM | 1 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 269.9 272.85
Euro EUR 290.22 290.82
UK Pound Sterling GBP 330.48 331.18
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.78 73.08
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.23 71.53
Australian Dollar AUD 190 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 702.68 710.68
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.75 205
China Yuan CNY 39.15 39.55
Danish Krone DKK 38.6 39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.72 34.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.24 3.35
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 865.31 874.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.24 62.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.35 173.35
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 686.49 694.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 72.58 73.28
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.2 203.2
Swedish Korona SEK 25.45 25.75
Swiss Franc CHF 286.19 288.69
Thai Bhat THB 8.06 8.21

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs202,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Karachi PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Islamabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Peshawar PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Quetta PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Sialkot PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Attock PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Gujranwala PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Jehlum PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Multan PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Bahawalpur PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Gujrat PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Nawabshah PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Chakwal PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Hyderabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Nowshehra PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Sargodha PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Faisalabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Mirpur PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: