Zainab Qayyum reflects on her unsuccessful marriage and heartbreak

Former supermodel and actress Zainab Qayyum has proven her mettle in the world of acting and modelling alike.

She has made her strong presence felt in showbiz with her impeccable acting skills and glamorous looks. Dabbling in diverse roles on-screen, the Aangan star is a woman of substance who does not shy away from speaking what's on her mind.

Recently, ZQ was invited to an interview where she delved into details about her marriage which ended after a period of just ten months.

Reflecting on her personal life, the 46-year-old said that she surrendered to societal pressures when she witnessed close friends and people around tying the knots and starting a family.

She revealed she decided to tie the knot but since her intentions were somewhat competitive and all about being perfect, the haste and impatience led to her making a massive blunder.

“I got married in 2010. I used to see my friends getting pregnant and their kids growing old then I decided to get married because I thought it was the time to get married after getting the first proposal. It was a non-serious approach but still I tied the knot and moved to Dubai and shifted to London."

After just ten months of being together, ZQ’s husband decided that they are definitely not hitting it off. After 10 months of marriage, it was over, my husband realized that we had no compatibility and he called it off.”

Terming the compatibility issues and her ex-husband called the marriage off heartbreaking, Zainab openly admitted that she was more concerned about being a divorced woman and felt that the divorce stigma made her uncomfortable.

On the work front, ZQ is being highly praised for her drama serial Shehnai.

