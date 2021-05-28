Sania Mirza enjoys a family movie afternoon with Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan
03:55 PM | 28 May, 2021
Sania Mirza enjoys a family movie afternoon with Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan
Sports power couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza make a picture-perfect family with their adorable son Izhaan. Lately, the couple has kept their fans updated regarding their life through their social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, tennis queen Sania Mirza shared a family selfie where the three were smiling as they pose for the camera.

Giving fans a sneak peek into their family time, the family of three watched the famous children's movie Mowgli. "Family movie afternoon with family," she captioned.

On the work front, the 34-year-old is set to participate in a series of competitions in the United Kingdom, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. 

Recently, Malik revealed that he has recorded scenes for a drama serial, which will soon be aired on television, leaving his fans stunned with the announcement of his acting debut.

