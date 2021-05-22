Shoaib Malik all set for acting debut
Share
Pakistan’s world-class cricketer Shoaib Malik revealed that he has recorded scenes for a drama serial, which will soon be aired on television, leaving his fans stunned with the announcement of his acting debut.
The celebrated batsman, who was frequently spotting in Ramadan shows during the holy month, spilt the beans during a TV show, Time Out With Ahsan Khan.
Responding to a question by the host, Malik said that the audience will soon see him on the television, adding that he had recoded scenes at multiple places.
The cricket star said that he is trying to keep his focus on cricket as there is a lot to be achieved in this field.
However, he said that new experiments should be made in life.
Shoaib Malik wins the internet with spectacular ... 11:02 PM | 20 May, 2021
Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has a massive fan following and the sportsman is always in the spotlight since fans ...
-
-
- Shoaib Malik all set for acting debut10:02 PM | 22 May, 2021
- Pakistan desires strong ties with US, FM Qureshi tells American ...09:43 PM | 22 May, 2021
- Pakistan’s tallest young cricketer is hopeful of finding the 'right ...09:18 PM | 22 May, 2021
-
-
- Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal blessed with baby boy06:05 PM | 22 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021