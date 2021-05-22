Why Shoaib Malik wants to cut off Shaista Lodhi’s tongue?
Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik shares a great bond of friendship with morning show host Shaista Lodhi.
This time around the cricketing star came under the radar as he expressed his desire to chop off television host and actress Shaista Lodhi’s tongue. This statement raised many an eyebrows.
Malik was spotted on the show “Time Out With Ahsan Khan” recently. He sat down for a little chit chat with Khan and made some startling revelations.
Ahsan gave many props to Shoaib and Sonya and they had to give these props to different celebrities as Eidi.
When Khan asked what would Shoaib like to give to Shaista Lodhi, he picked up a pair of scissors. When Ahsan asked why would he give scissors to Shaista, Shoaib said: “Because I have to cut her tongue."
He then explained the reason: "Because when I speak a lot, she calls my mother and complains about me. So I want to get rid of those complaints.”
Moreover, Ahsan asked Shoaib if he was interested in acting or not. Ahsan said that Shoaib recently did a scene in a drama and it would surprise the audience. He said the audience would see Shoaib soon on television.
