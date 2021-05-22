Pakistani soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists from Afghanistan
Web Desk
11:08 PM | 22 May, 2021
Solider was martyred after terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the International Border, opened fire on a military post in North Waziristan District, said ISPR in a statement.

Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner, it said.

“However during exchange of fire, Sepoy Umar Daraz, age 32 years, resident of Jhang, received a bullet injury and embraced shahadat,” read the statement.

Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management and control on their side of the Pak-Afghan Border.

Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan.

