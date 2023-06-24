What's cooking between AP Dhillon and Khushi Kapoor?

Khushi Kapoor, the beloved star kid of Bollywood, has captured the hearts of many despite not yet making her Bollywood debut. However, her fan following is about to witness her grand entry into the world of OTT with Zoya Akhtar's film, "The Archies."

Joining her in this venture are Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, and Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. While Khushi's professional endeavours continue to make headlines, her love life has also recently come under the spotlight. Rumours are circulating that she is dating popular Punjabi singer AP Dhillon.

AP Dhillon, known for his mass appeal and chart-topping songs, including his latest single "True Stories" with Shinda Kahlon, has caught everyone's attention.

The lyrics of the song mention Kapoor, the daughter of late Sri Devi and the younger sister of Jhanvi Kapoor, fueling speculations about a romantic connection between the two. One line in the song states, "Jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor," which translates to "When you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor."

AP Dhillon, the popular Punjabi singer, has delivered numerous hit songs that have resonated with his fans. Some of his notable tracks include Majhail vs Malvain, Brown Munde, Insane, Gucci and High End.