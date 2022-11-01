Humaima Malick expresses her admiration for Shehnaaz Gill

04:00 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
Humaima Malick expresses her admiration for Shehnaaz Gill
Lollywood diva Humaima Malick is riding high on the success of her blockbuster film Legend of Maula Jatt, however, she has been receiving massive backlash for siding with her brother Feroze Khan.

The Bol actress recently expressed her admiration for 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' Shehnaaz Gill and her words of wisdom.

Taking to Instagram, Humaima lauded the Big Boss contestant aka Gill by sharing her video. “Never judge people it might backfire on them,” she wrote in an Instagram photo, adding, “Love her damn how she improved in many ways and she is so strong.”

For the unversed, celebrities and masses have extended her support to Aliza Sultan Khan, ex-wife of veteran actor Feroze Khan. He was accused of domestic violence by Aliza in the last court hearing where she presented visual proofs and medical reports of the bruises she got as a result of assertion. 

Many have called out Humaima and Dua Malik over their silence and support for Feroze. Now it seems she responded to all that hate.

The Legend of Maula Jatt stars Fawad Khan as Maula Jatt, Hamza Ali Abbasi as Noori Natt, Humaima Mallick as Daaro Nattni, Mahira Khan as Mukkho Jatti , Gohar Rasheed as Maakha Natt, Ali Azmat as Gogi and Faris Shafi as Mooda.

The Punjabi-language film is a remake of the 1979s classic Maula Jatt produced by Younas Malik. Nasir Adeeb wrote the dialogues for The Legend of Maula Jatt whereas Bilal Lashari penned the screenplay.

Ali Gul Pir, Anoushay Ashraf defend Humaima and ... 09:52 PM | 29 Oct, 2022

Syeda Aliza Sultan has received immense support from the entertainment industry and the masses after she submitted ...

Sajjad Ali enthralls fans with his melodious voice
04:28 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
04:28 PM | 1 Nov, 2022

