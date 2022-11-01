Sajjad Ali enthralls fans with his melodious voice

Sajjad Ali Ali is an accomplished singer who paved the way for the coming generations of music in Pakistan.

In his latest Instagram update, the Lagaya Dil singer, with his usual effervescent persona, struck a chord or two with a song as he sang one of his most popular melodies Tum Naraaz Hou.

Becoming one of the most popular songs of its time, “Tum Naraaz Ho” was a soft pop ballad with heartwarming lyrics. The popular song encapsulates the stomach-fluttering sweetness detailed in emotional desire. Needless to say, the 56-year-old enthralled the audience with his soulful voice.

On the work front, his recent works include Tamasha, Lagaya Dil, Ravi, Barish, DOST, Sanwar De, Intezar, Qarar, and Aatish.