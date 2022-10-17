Sajjad Ali composes hilarious song on power crisis

Pakistani music industry's celebrated and world-renowned singer Sajjad Ali is in the news for all the good reasons. The legendary singer who has contributed a galore of music and classics has taken a hilarious jibe at the power outage crisis currently faced by the country.

The Lagaya Dil singer, with his usual effervescent persona, struck a chord or two with a song to sympathise with the people suffering from the frequent power outages.

He took to Instagram to share his take on the current situation and presented a song that went viral on social media platforms.

The song which has a catchy beat and only two verses spread like wildfire on the internet, and forced netizens to churn out a plethora of memes. Accompanied by another celebrated Pakistani singer Nouman Javaid whilst producing the masterpiece, pun intended, the two-versed track has been positively received by netizens and critics alike.

The verses of the song -- 'Light Aandi Ae, Light Jaandi Ae' -- are sung in the Punjabi language followed by rhythmic claps while the guitarist Hassan Mehdi Pervaiz strums to add a beat or two.

For the unversed, Ali is an accomplished singer who paved the way for the coming generations of music in Pakistan. His recent works include Tamasha, Lagaya Dil, Ravi, Barish, DOST, Sanwar De, Intezar, Qarar, and Aatish.