England beat Pakistan by six wickets in T20 World Cup warm-up match

BRISBANE – England thrashed Pakistan by six wickets in the warm-up match of the T20 World Cup on Monday.

Batting first after losing the toss, Men in Green scored 160 runs. Shan Masood made 39 runs.

In reply, England chased down the target in the 16th over with six wickets in hand.

Earlier, England's skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022's warm-up game.

Pakistani star batter Babar Azam was rested in the warm-up match and vice-captain Shadab Khan lead the side.

Squads

Pakistan: Shadab Khan (c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood