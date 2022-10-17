England beat Pakistan by six wickets in T20 World Cup warm-up match
Web Desk
02:32 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
England beat Pakistan by six wickets in T20 World Cup warm-up match
Source: PCB/Twitter
Share

BRISBANE – England thrashed Pakistan by six wickets in the warm-up match of the T20 World Cup on Monday.

Batting first after losing the toss, Men in Green scored 160 runs. Shan Masood made 39 runs. 

In reply, England chased down the target in the 16th over with six wickets in hand. 

Earlier, England's skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022's warm-up game.

Pakistani star batter Babar Azam was rested in the warm-up match and vice-captain Shadab Khan lead the side.

Squads

Pakistan: Shadab Khan (c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

T20 World Cup: Injured Shaheen returns ahead of ... 11:43 AM | 17 Oct, 2022

BRISBANE – Pakistan's ace pacer Shaheen Afridi will be available for today’s warm-up match as Pakistan ...

More From This Category
Sarfaraz Ahmad’s younger brother joins Pakistan ...
12:05 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
T20 World Cup: Injured Shaheen returns ahead of ...
11:43 AM | 17 Oct, 2022
PFRA delegation calls on NC Chairman Haroon Malik
08:53 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Rizwan records title triumph in 5th PGA Jinnah ...
08:29 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Street Child Football World Cup: Pakistan finish ...
05:43 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Pakistani cricket greats Abdul Hafeez Kardar, ...
01:57 PM | 16 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah dazzles fans with gorgeous bridal shoot
05:20 PM | 17 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr