Rizwan becomes first batsman in T20I history to score 1000 runs in a year

DUBAI – Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has become the first batter in T20I history to cross the 1000-run mark in a calendar year.

He achieved this feat while playing against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai International Stadium.

With his brilliant knot of 67 after two dropped catches, he helped Pakistan to 176/4 in a crucial match.

In the same match, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam set two new records. the 27-year-old surpassed former Australian player Matthew Hayden, who is currently serving as Pakistan’s batting consultant, to smash the highest scores in a T20 World Cup. Babar Azam scored 303 runs to break the record.

Hayden had scored 265 runs in 2007’s edition of the world cup.

The Pakistani batter has also beaten Indian player Virat Kohli to hit the fastest 2500 runs in the T20Is. Azam achieved the milestone in 62 matches and Kohli had attained the feat in 68 innings.