Mohammad Rizwan beats Virat Kohli in new T20I rankings
DUBAI – Mohammad Rizwan has moved up three places in latest T20 ranking, surpassing Indian skipper Virat Kohli, with his thrilling innings in World Cup matches against Indian and New Zealand.
Rizwan, who was at 7th spot on batters’ list before the start of the World Cup, has secured 4th position, pushing Kohli down to the fifth place.
Rizwan had scored 79 against India and 33 against New Zealand in T20 World Cup matches.
England’s Dawid Malan (831) remains top batsman but Pakistan’s Babar Azam (820) has cut the gap down to just 11 points after his strong start to the tournament.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have emerged as one of the big movers in the T20I rankings after their impressive performances in World Cup matches against India and New Zealand.
Afridi (596), whose opening spell against India stands among this tournament's most iconic moments so far, moved up 11 spots and is now knocking on the door of the top 10 at 12th spot, said ICC in an official statement.
Rauf (563), Player of the Match in Pakistan’s win over New Zealand, was the biggest mover in the top 20, surging 34 spots to 17th, one ahead of Hazlewood (557), who himself improved his ranking by 16 spots.
