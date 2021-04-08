ICC changes Twitter cover to join celebrations of Pakistan’s ODI victory against Proteas

09:03 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
ICC changes Twitter cover to join celebrations of Pakistan’s ODI victory against Proteas
Share

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) Thursday joined celebrations of Pakistan’s major victory against South Africa in recently-concluded ODI series.

The international body has changed its Twitter cover with the group photo of the winning team, which has become the first Asian team to bag two bilateral series triumphs in South Africa.

Pakistan posted a competitive total of 320/7 to set up the series finale nicely but South Africa found they short by 28 runs despite half-centuries by Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, and Andile Phehlukwayo.

PAKvSA: This epic Pakistani team celebration ... 12:54 PM | 8 Apr, 2021

CENTURION – Green shirts Wednesday out-classed Proteas in all departments to take home the ODI trophy and ...

Pakistan’s victory was built on Fakhar Zaman’s brilliant century, his second in as many matches, captain Babar Azam’s 94, Hasan Ali’s sparkling 32 not out, and Mohammad Nawaz’s and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s three-fers.

PAKvSA: Pakistan beat South Africa to seal ODI ... 09:13 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

CENTURION – Pakistan on Wednesday sealed a comfortable series victory over South Africa, defeating the hosts in ...

More From This Category
Pakistani girl, 8, beats Indian martial arts ...
08:13 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
PAKvSA – Shaheen Afridi bags another ODI ...
05:43 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
PAKvSA: This epic Pakistani team celebration ...
12:54 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
Pakistan rise to No 2 in ICC’s Cricket World ...
11:23 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq set new record for ...
10:33 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Pakistan team celebrate Shaheen Afridi’s ...
09:25 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new romantic dance video goes viral
09:19 PM | 8 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr