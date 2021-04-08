ICC changes Twitter cover to join celebrations of Pakistan’s ODI victory against Proteas
DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) Thursday joined celebrations of Pakistan’s major victory against South Africa in recently-concluded ODI series.
The international body has changed its Twitter cover with the group photo of the winning team, which has become the first Asian team to bag two bilateral series triumphs in South Africa.
#NewCoverPic pic.twitter.com/OqcgvoTl4p— ICC (@ICC) April 8, 2021
Pakistan posted a competitive total of 320/7 to set up the series finale nicely but South Africa found they short by 28 runs despite half-centuries by Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, and Andile Phehlukwayo.
Pakistan’s victory was built on Fakhar Zaman’s brilliant century, his second in as many matches, captain Babar Azam’s 94, Hasan Ali’s sparkling 32 not out, and Mohammad Nawaz’s and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s three-fers.
