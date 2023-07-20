Search

PAKvSL: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in Galle Test

Web Desk 10:32 AM | 20 Jul, 2023
Source: Pakistan Cricket Board

GALLE – Pakistan pulled off an exciting win over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle on Thursday.

Men in Green took a 1-0 lead in the 2-match series as they resumed their run-chase at 48-3 with skipper and Imam-ul-Haq on the crease.

Flamboyant hitter Babar played a knock of 24, with the help of five boundaries, before he was caught by Prabath Jayasuriya. Youngblood Saud Shakeel was also dismissed early after scoring mere 30.

Imam however remained unbeaten as he completed half-ton with one maximum and four boundaries.

This is first win clinched by Green Shirts in red ball format in a year.

Earlier in the game, Babar and squad lost three wickets in 131-run chase on penultimate day after spinners Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed bowled hosts out for 279.

Men in Green then reached 48 for 3 at stumps, looking for another 83 to take the lead in the two match series.

As Pakistan bagged first game, the second Test will start on Monday (July 24) in capital.

Web Desk
