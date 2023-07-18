PAKvSL: Saud Shakeel’s unbeaten ton fires Pakistan into lead against Sri Lanka

GALLE – Saud Shakeel dazzled with a century as he and Salman Ali Agha earned Pakistan a first-innings lead of 18 runs so far over Sri Lanka on the day three of the first Test at Galle on Tuesday.

Pakistan resumed batting after a brief delay due to rain with Shakeel and Agha on the crease. The duo built the highest sixth-wicket partnership of 177 runs before Aghan was sent to packing for 83 by Ramesh Mendis.

Shakeel is leading from the front as he is unbeaten at 123 as Pakistan 330-7 in 73.3 overs. Nauman Ali was removed by Mendis for 25.

WHAT AN INNINGS ????@saudshak hits his second Test ???? after coming to the crease with his team in trouble ????#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/VAh7pHmsYY — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 18, 2023

Pakistan reaped the benefits of a positive intent as they recovered from a precarious 101 for five to 221 for five when bad light and light showers forced an early closure of the second day’s play in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Monday.

A clean, calculated and well-planned counterattack by Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha not only brought Pakistan closer to Sri Lanka’s first innings score of 312 (still trail by 91 runs), but also forced the Sri Lankans to take a defensive approach as the duo have added 120 runs off 148 balls for the unfinished sixth wicket.

Saud, playing his first Test outside Pakistan following scores of 37, 76, 63, 94, 23, 53, 22, 55 not out, 125 not out and 32 against England and New Zealand, was batting on a masterly 69. Salman, who made his Test debut 12 months ago in Galle and scored 5, 12, 62 and 4, again silenced his critics with an equally impressive 61 not out.

The two batters punished all the Sri Lanka bowlers with their excellent stroke-selection as they exquisitely found gaps. Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, who was Pakistan’s scourge last year, was once again the most successful bowler when he picked up three wickets, but ended up conceding 83 runs at an economy of over five runs per over.

Off-spinner Ramesh Mendis dismissed a confident-looking Shan Masood (39) but finished the day at an economy-rate of 4.84. Fast bowler Vishwa Fernando, who very nearly dismissed Abdullah Shafique on the very first ball of the innings with a swinging yorker, bowled only five overs in which he gave away 34 runs and remained wicketless.

Saud has to date faced 88 balls off which six have been converted into fours, while Salman has struck six fours and a six in an 84-ball knock.

Pakistan had made an uncomfortable start when Imam Ul Haq paid the price for the rash shot and was caught in gully. Abdullah Shafique fell on Jayasuriya’s eighth ball as 47 for two soon became 67 for three when technology confirmed Mendis’ delivery would hit Shan’s leg stumps after the on-field umpire had earlier decided in his favour. Shan struck five fours and a six in a 30-ball 39 and looked in top form.

Pakistan twice suffered body blows in a space of 34 balls when Babar Azam (13) was caught off an insight edge off Jayasuriya and Sarfaraz Ahmed (17) was adjudged lbw while trying to sweep Jayasuriya as Pakistan were reduced to 101 for five in 20.2 overs.

At that stage, Saud and Shakeel joined hands and have not only repaired the damage but have also succeeded in keeping Pakistan alive in the Galle Test.

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s tail wagged as they added 70 runs to their overnight score of 242 for six to be bowled out for 312 in 95.2 overs.

Dhananjaya de Silva, who began the day at 94, was out after scoring 122 – his third century against Pakistan – when he became one of the two victims of the day for fast bowler Naseem Shah, who finished with figures of 22-2-90-3.

De Silva batted for just under five hours during which he received 214 balls and struck 12 fours and three sixes. He was the ninth batter to be dismissed at the score of 283 before Vishwa Fernando (21 not out) and Kasun Rajitha displayed their batting skills by adding 29 runs for the last wicket off 49 balls.

The second day started when Abrar Ahmed picked up the wicket of Ramesh Mendid (5) – his second of the innings – before Naseem snapped up Prabath Jayasuriya (4) to limit Sri Lanka to 282 for eight. Abrar completed his three-fer by dismissing last man Rajitha (8).