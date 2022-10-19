Pakistan-West Indies T20I series postponed

09:35 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
Pakistan-West Indies T20I series postponed
Source: PCB
Share

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket West Indies have agreed to postpone the three-match T20I series, which was due to take place in January 2023 in Pakistan, to the first quarter of 2024.

The decision has been made considering 2024 is an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup year, with the event due to be hosted in the West Indies and USA in June 2024, and the shortest format matches will, therefore, help both the sides to prepare for the tournament.  

The three-match T20I series in January 2023 is not part of the recently announced 2023-2027 ICC Future Tours Programme. The West Indies played their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches against Pakistan in Multan in May 2022, while the December 2021 series comprised three T20Is in Karachi. 

PAKvWI: Pakistan clean sweep ODI series against ... 10:09 PM | 12 Jun, 2022

MULTAN – Pakistan on Sunday clean sweeped the ODI series against West Indies 3-0 after a 53 run-victory (DLS ...

More From This Category
PAKvAFG: Shaheen Afridi’s deadly yorker sends ...
10:23 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
BCCI’s Asia Cup decision can impact Pakistan's ...
05:28 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
Tit for tat: Pakistan likely to pull out of ODI ...
11:24 AM | 19 Oct, 2022
‘More than a cricket match, It's the greatest ...
10:19 AM | 19 Oct, 2022
PAKvAFG: Pakistan, Afghanistan warm-up match ...
09:17 AM | 19 Oct, 2022
ATF 16&U Asian Tennis Tour: Amir, Bilal, Haider ...
10:45 PM | 18 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Guinness World Records declares Monday 'worst day of the week'
09:00 PM | 19 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr