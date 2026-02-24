ISLAMABAD – Rumors show bleak picture of businesses leaving Pakistan, but the data tells different story. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, only a handful of companies have left in recent years, while new investments continue to flow and business activity remains steady.

Data released by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan dismissed widespread speculation about foreign investment exodus, revealing that only 19 international companies ceased operations in Pakistan between 2022 and 2025. This figure is dramatically lower than public claims suggesting a mass withdrawal of investors.

The commission clarified that reports citing 125 company closures are misleading, this number represents total foreign firms that have shut down since 1977, not recent years. Meanwhile, 89 new foreign companies entered the market during the same period, signaling continued business confidence.

Investment momentum remains strong, in January 2026 alone, 82 local businesses secured foreign investment from major economies including China, United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, South Korea, and Spain. Officials emphasize that these developments reflect sustained international engagement rather than economic retreat.

SECP insists that accurate interpretation of investment statistics is essential to understanding Pakistan’s economic trajectory, one that continues to attract global capital despite misleading narratives.