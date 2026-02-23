7,600 new vacancies approved for Islamabad Police

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has approved 7,600 new recruitments in Islamabad Police.

According to reports, the recruitment process in Islamabad Police was underway, and the matter for approval was sent to the federal government.

The government has now approved the recruitments, under which 7,600 new positions will be filled.

In this regard, IG Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi confirmed while speaking to journalists at an Iftar dinner, stating that the Ministry of Finance has approved the recruitments for the federal police.