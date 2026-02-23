Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against West Indies in T20 World Cup

MUMBAI – In the fourth match of the Super Eight stage, Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat first against West Indies.

In the 44th match of the T20 World Cup, scheduled at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and invited the West Indies to bat first.

It is worth noting that both teams remained unbeaten in their respective group-stage matches.

Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikander Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk, c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie.