PM Shehbaz arrives in Qatar, set to visit Russia on March 2

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Qatar on an important visit and is scheduled to depart for Russia on March 2.

According to reports, the prime minister has reached Qatar on a two-day visit, during which he will hold a key meeting with the Emir of Qatar.

The visit to Qatar was finalized during a meeting with Qatari officials in Washington.

He will then travel to Russia on March 2 for a two-day visit, where he is expected to meet President Vladimir Putin. Sources said that discussions regarding the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills are likely to take place during the visit.