Imran Khan taken to PIMS under tight security for second dose of eye treatment

Khan’s follow up visit comes amid specialized treatment administered directly into eye to control damage linked to his diagnosed condition. The third and final injection is scheduled for March 23.

Ahead of visit, security around the government hospital was beefed up as former PM arrived for what officials described as closely monitored medical procedure. A board of medical specialists conducted an extensive examination of his affected eye before proceeding.

His cardiac health was also put under scrutiny. A consultant cardiologist carried out echocardiography and an electrocardiogram (ECG), both of which reportedly showed normal heart function, according to a statement from hospital authorities.

The injection was delivered inside operation theatre under strict medical protocols and precautionary measures. The procedure was classified as day-care surgery, allowing him to be discharged the same day after nearly an hour at the hospital. Officials maintained that his vital signs remained stable before, during, and after the intervention. He was later returned to Adiala Jail with follow-up instructions and medical documentation. However, the medical episode has intensified an already heated political storm.

A report submitted to Supreme Court by his lawyer and court-appointed amicus curiae, Barrister Salman Safdar, revealed that the PTI founder has been diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), a serious and potentially vision-threatening disorder. CRVO is commonly linked to underlying cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, elevated cholesterol, and heart disease.