Latest

Pakistan

Imran Khan taken to PIMS under tight security for second dose of eye treatment

By News Desk
5:56 am | Feb 24, 2026
Imran Khans Vision Loss Report False As Top Doctors Share Eye Health Update

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in early hours of February 24 for follow-up eye treatment, the hospital said.

In a statement, PIMS administration said the 74-year-old Imran Khan received a second dose of an intravitreal injection as part of a day-care surgical procedure.

Khan’s follow up visit comes amid specialized treatment administered directly into eye to control damage linked to his diagnosed condition. The third and final injection is scheduled for March 23.

Ahead of visit, security around the government hospital was beefed up as former PM arrived for what officials described as closely monitored medical procedure. A board of medical specialists conducted an extensive examination of his affected eye before proceeding.

His cardiac health was also put under scrutiny. A consultant cardiologist carried out echocardiography and an electrocardiogram (ECG), both of which reportedly showed normal heart function, according to a statement from hospital authorities.

The injection was delivered inside operation theatre under strict medical protocols and precautionary measures. The procedure was classified as day-care surgery, allowing him to be discharged the same day after nearly an hour at the hospital. Officials maintained that his vital signs remained stable before, during, and after the intervention. He was later returned to Adiala Jail with follow-up instructions and medical documentation. However, the medical episode has intensified an already heated political storm.

A report submitted to Supreme Court by his lawyer and court-appointed amicus curiae, Barrister Salman Safdar, revealed that the PTI founder has been diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), a serious and potentially vision-threatening disorder. CRVO is commonly linked to underlying cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, elevated cholesterol, and heart disease.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf expressed dissatisfaction with the hospital’s brief press release, arguing that a two-line statement cannot replace a detailed and independently verified medical report. The party also demanded access for Khan’s personal doctors and family, citing concerns over transparency and ongoing ambiguity about his treatment while in custody.

Imran Khan to Be Transferred to Islamabad Jail Soon, Confirms Interior Minister

Imran Khan to Be Transferred to Islamabad Jail Soon, Confirms Interior Minister

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now