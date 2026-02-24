Imran Khan taken to PIMS under tight security for second dose of eye treatment

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in early hours of February 24 for follow-up eye treatment, the hospital said.
In a statement, PIMS administration said the 74-year-old Imran Khan received a second dose of an intravitreal injection as part of a day-care surgical procedure.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf expressed dissatisfaction with the hospital’s brief press release, arguing that a two-line statement cannot replace a detailed and independently verified medical report. The party also demanded access for Khan’s personal doctors and family, citing concerns over transparency and ongoing ambiguity about his treatment while in custody.
