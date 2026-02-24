Fraud Alert: Scammers using Fake Fingerprints to hack SIMs, Bank Accounts

ISLAMABAD – A shocking digital crime reported where fraudsters exploited biometric technology using a silicone thumb replica to deceive fingerprint scanners and drain victims’ bank accounts.

In a disturbing case, a resident suddenly lost mobile network access, only to discover that criminals had obtained a duplicate SIM of his number, activated it on another device, and accessed his banking app, withdrawing millions of rupees in a matter of moments.

The scheme relies on creating fake fingerprint using soft materials like silicone to trick biometric machines, raising serious concerns about the security of biometric verification systems widely used in financial and telecom services.

According to officials from National Cyber Crime Investigation Authority, led by Tariq Nawaz, such crimes highlight growing threats in the digital space. Authorities emphasize that citizens must strengthen their online security and remain cautious of biometric verification requests from unverified sources.

Experts recommend activating two-factor authentication on all apps and accounts. Enabling email-based verification in addition to mobile number authentication.

How To Stay Safe

Avoiding biometric verification at unauthorized outlets or roadside kiosks.

Verifying money-related requests by directly contacting the concerned person.

Safeguarding identity documents and personal information.

Reporting any fraud immediately to the cybercrime authority.

This incident is another reminder that while technology offers convenience, it also opens doors for sophisticated fraud. Citizens must remain vigilant and prioritize digital privacy to protect themselves from such evolving threats.