Six dead in shooting incident in Panjgur

PANJGUR – At least six people were killed in a shooting by unidentified assailants in the Balochistan district of Panjgur.

According to police, the incident took place in the Cheedagi area of Panjgur, where armed men opened fire on two vehicles, killing six passengers on the spot.

Police added that the attackers also set the vehicles on fire before fleeing, while the bodies of the deceased were transferred to a local hospital for post-mortem.

Authorities further stated that a search for the suspects is ongoing, and the incident is being investigated from multiple angles.