PAKvSL: Shaheen Afridi gets 100th Test wicket  

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the highly talented pace sensation from Pakistan, has achieved a remarkable milestone by reaching 100 Test wickets.

His outstanding performance has earned him a prestigious place among the Green Shirts, making him the 19th player to accomplish this extraordinary feat.

During a gripping encounter between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Shaheen delivered a devastating blow to Sri Lankan batsman Nishan Madushka in just the second over of the enthralling first Test match held at Galle.

Shaheen Shah Afridi's journey to this momentous achievement hasn't been without challenges. After suffering a freak ligament injury in Galle in July 2022, the PCB's approach to his rehabilitation was questionable, almost farcical.

The first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka began with Sri Lanka winning the toss and choosing to bat first, setting the stage for an enthralling battle between these cricketing powerhouses.

Here are the squads for the match:

Pakistan:

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (capt), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Sri Lanka:

Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Nishan Madhushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando