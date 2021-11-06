T20 World Cup – West Indies great Chris Gayle ‘signs off’ from cricket

05:29 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
T20 World Cup – West Indies great Chris Gayle ‘signs off’ from cricket
Share

ABU DHABI – West Indies legend Chris Gayle on Saturday smashed 15 off nine balls against Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup in what was likely the final innings of his career for the country.

The 42-year-old played hit two sixes before being sent to the pavilion by the rival team’s bowler.  Walking toward the dressing room from the ground, Gayle raised his bat as a ‘goodbye’ gesture while his teammates gave him a standing ovation.

He is yet to announce his retirement officially but his fans have started paying tribute to him on Twitter.

“End of an Era. There’ll never be another #ChrisGayle. Legend,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

The left-hand batsman, who can bowl off spin, has scored over 12,000 runs including 27 centuries in white-ball cricket since his debut in ODI match in 1999.

He has also played 103 Tests, scoring 7,214 runs at an average of over 42 and a highest of 333.

T20 World Cup: Aussies field first against ... 02:34 PM | 6 Nov, 2021

DUBAI – Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss, and opted to field first against West Indies in the 38th ...

More From This Category
T20 World Cup: Aussies field first against ...
02:34 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
Shoaib Akhtar responds to Nauman Niaz’s ...
02:24 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
‘Copycats?’ – Team India follow in ...
12:21 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
Watch: Pakistan’s domestic team arranges Diwali ...
07:13 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
T20 World Cup – India keep semi-final hopes ...
06:17 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
Anushka Sharma's romantic birthday post for ...
05:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Akshay Kumar reveals why Katrina Kaif slapped him
03:59 PM | 6 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr