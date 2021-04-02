PAKvSA – Babar Azam scores fighting century against South Africa
Web Desk
06:53 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
PAKvSA – Babar Azam scores fighting century against South Africa
Pakistan captain scored his 13th century in the One Day International (ODI) against South Africa at Centurion on Friday. 

Pakistan are currently in pursuit of the 274-run target set by South Africa in the 1st of three ODIs at Centurion. Pakistan scored 175 runs so far for the loss of one wicket. 

Earlier batting first, middle-order batsman Rassie van Der Dussen’s maiden ODI century helped South Africa recover from a horrible start and posted 273-6.

