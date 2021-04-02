PAKvSA – Babar Azam scores fighting century against South Africa
06:53 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Share
Pakistan captain scored his 13th century in the One Day International (ODI) against South Africa at Centurion on Friday.
Pakistan are currently in pursuit of the 274-run target set by South Africa in the 1st of three ODIs at Centurion. Pakistan scored 175 runs so far for the loss of one wicket.
Earlier batting first, middle-order batsman Rassie van Der Dussen’s maiden ODI century helped South Africa recover from a horrible start and posted 273-6.
PAKvSA: Pakistan need 274 runs to win first ODI ... 10:45 AM | 2 Apr, 2021
GAUTENG – Green Shirts on Friday won the toss and opted to field first in the first ODI against South ...
- Punjab closes tourist spots amid spike in Covid-19 cases07:23 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
- PAKvSA – Babar Azam scores fighting century against South Africa06:53 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
-
- Sachin Tendulkar admitted to hospital with coronavirus05:58 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Pakistani animated movie makes it to international film fest04:03 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Katrina, Kareena and Kajol wish Ajay Devgn on 52nd birthday03:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021