Over 300 players take part in Khyber Peace Games
Web Desk
08:21 AM | 14 Oct, 2020
PESHAWAR – The Khyber Peace Games began in the erstwhile tribal district of Khyber Pakhtukhwa on Tuesday.

More than 300 players are participating in different games including cricket, hockey, football, volleyball, Kabaddi and others, according to provincial sports department.

Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Shafiq Afridi inaugurated the games.

Speaking on this occasion, he said restoration of sports activities in the merged areas is evidence that peace has been restored in the tribal districts.

