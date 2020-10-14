Over 300 players take part in Khyber Peace Games
08:21 AM | 14 Oct, 2020
Share
PESHAWAR – The Khyber Peace Games began in the erstwhile tribal district of Khyber Pakhtukhwa on Tuesday.
More than 300 players are participating in different games including cricket, hockey, football, volleyball, Kabaddi and others, according to provincial sports department.
Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Shafiq Afridi inaugurated the games.
Speaking on this occasion, he said restoration of sports activities in the merged areas is evidence that peace has been restored in the tribal districts.
- Kangana Ranaut criticises ad featuring interfaith marriage for ...02:28 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
- Pakistani soldier embraces martyrdom in terrorists attack from ...02:02 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
- Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah faces NAB in Roshan Sindh Program scam01:49 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
- At least six injured in Quetta blast01:15 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
- Salam Kissan, Sarsabz Pakistan highlights food security at KPK event12:54 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Kangana Ranaut criticises ad featuring interfaith marriage for 'promoting Love Jihad'
02:28 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
- ‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell dies at 7712:47 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
- Amna Ilyas slammed for fat-shaming former model Aminah Haq in an old ...11:05 AM | 14 Oct, 2020
- Gal Gadot accused of cultural appropriation for accepting Cleopatra ...10:44 AM | 14 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020