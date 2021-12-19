Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Pakistan qualifies for semis after 6-2 win over Bangladesh
DHAKA – Pakistan won its fourth match against Bangladesh in Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2021 on Sunday.
The Green Shirts have now qualified for the semi final of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy after 6-2 win over the hosts.
Pakistan will play South Korea in the final on Tuesday. India will play Japan in other semi final.
Match 10: Hero Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021— Asian Hockey Federation (@asia_hockey) December 19, 2021
Pakistan (6 - 2) Bangladesh
Hero Man of the Match: #23 Ijaz Ahmed (Pakistan)#HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/i6hy3mSQxi
Pakistan's previous game with South Korea ended in a draw with three goals after an interesting match.
In the other match, hosts Bangladesh were thrashed by Japan by a big margin of 5-0.
The match between Pakistan and Korea ended 3-3 draw in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021, which is going on here in the capital city of Bangladesh. Pakistani striker Afraz got the man of the match award. pic.twitter.com/TodPX6ZrpV— Pakistan Hockey (PHF) (@PHFOfficial) December 18, 2021
Pakistan are third with five points after four matches.
Hero Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021— Asian Hockey Federation (@asia_hockey) December 19, 2021
Current Teams' Standings and Points Table#HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/qXalCA9JHn
India, who have already sealed a semifinal berth after handing a crushing defeat to Japan on Sunday, thus end the round-robin stage of the five-nation tournament at the top of the standings with 10 points ahead of Korea (6), Pakistan (5), Japan (5), and hosts Bangladesh (0).
A magnificent win over Japan! 🔥— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 19, 2021
A look at Team 🇮🇳's last league game of the Hero Men’s Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021 in pictures. 📸 #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/xQcmjAV8eZ
India had earlier secured a win against Pakistan and Bangladesh after playing out a draw against Korea in the tournament opener.
