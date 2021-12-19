Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Pakistan qualifies for semis after 6-2 win over Bangladesh
Web Desk
08:13 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Pakistan qualifies for semis after 6-2 win over Bangladesh
DHAKA – Pakistan won its fourth match against Bangladesh in Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2021 on Sunday.

The Green Shirts have now qualified for the semi final of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy after 6-2 win over the hosts.

Pakistan will play South Korea in the final on Tuesday. India will play Japan in other semi final.

Pakistan's previous game with South Korea ended in a draw with three goals after an interesting match. 

In the other match, hosts Bangladesh were thrashed by Japan by a big margin of 5-0.

Pakistan are third with five points after four matches.

India, who have already sealed a semifinal berth after handing a crushing defeat to Japan on Sunday, thus end the round-robin stage of the five-nation tournament at the top of the standings with 10 points ahead of Korea (6), Pakistan (5), Japan (5), and hosts Bangladesh (0).

India had earlier secured a win against Pakistan and Bangladesh after playing out a draw against Korea in the tournament opener.

