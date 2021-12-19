Pakistani doctors 'cure' male impotence through interventional radiology
Web Desk
09:04 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
Pakistani doctors 'cure' male impotence through interventional radiology
Share

For the first time in Pakistan, doctors at Karachi’s Ziauddin Hospital claim to have cured male impotence, or erectile dysfunction as it is described medically, using interventional radiology.

A 29-year-old patient, who has been cured, was suffering from erectile dysfunction caused by a venous leak, a condition that results in a decreased blood flow through the veins of the male reproductive organ.

Renowned interventional radiologist Dr Kashif Shazlee, who joined Dr Imran Ali to perform the procedure, says the venous leak was repaired using a radiological procedure and the patient made a full recovery. 

Erectile dysfunction, commonly known as male impotence, is one of the several sexual health issues men face in Pakistan. As sex education is a taboo in Pakistan, most people don’t get proper guidance and end up at quacks' clinics instead of going to qualified doctors.

This costs them not only money but their health in many cases because uncertified medicines usually destroy their kidneys.

More From This Category
In a first, hundreds of women contest local ...
09:35 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
Pakistani minister Shibli Faraz comes under ...
07:39 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
'Thamar Al Tayyib' 2021 – Pakistan, Oman ...
04:58 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
At least 2 killed, 4 injured in attack on ANP ...
03:13 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
OIC Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts to engage ...
03:06 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
OIC summit: Pakistan proposes six-point strategy ...
01:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Khan begins the most beautiful journey of her life with husband (VIDEO)
07:02 PM | 19 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr