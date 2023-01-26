‘Domination’: Babar Azam crowned ICC ODI Player of the Year for second time in a row

DUBAI – Pakistani skipper and flamboyant batter Babar Azam is undoubtedly ruling the cricket world as he bagged the ICC ODI Player of the Year award for the second time in a row.

The top cricket authority dubbed his feat as domination, saying the 28-year-old had a year to remember in one-day cricket in 2021, adding that he produced even better in 2022 and remained finest, maintaining his lead as the top batter on ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings.

In the press release, ICC said the Pakistani captain, who also ruled in other formats, played nine ODI matches in 2022 and made them count, hitting three tons, and a further five half-centuries.

It also commended Babar for leading Men in Green with aplomb and to just one loss throughout the year.

Domination 👊



For the second year in a row, the Pakistan star has taken home the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year Award 👏#ICCAwards — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2023

