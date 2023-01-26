Newlywed cricketer Shan Masood, wife Nische Khan set couple goals with new viral pictures

KARACHI – Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood and his Nische Khan’s wedding becomes the talk of the town as the lovebirds tie the knot in an intimate Nikah ceremony last week.

Recently, the duo was spotted at Qawali night and the clicks from the event went viral on social media.

The left-handed batter opted a black prince coat and Nische slayed in a rufous-toned dress setting couple goals as they posed with big smiles.

Their fans also took to social media to adore the newlywed couple.

Earlier, several cricketers including Shahid Afridi and Shadab Khan also attended Masood's Nikah ceremony.

The batter will host a Walima reception for his friends and family in the port city of Karachi tomorrow on January 27.