Shan Masood gets candid about his love life in rare interview

8 Jan, 2023
Shan Masood gets candid about his love life in rare interview
KARACHI – Pakistani cricketers are usually coy about publicly discussing their love life.

Shan Masood, who is all set to tie the knot this month, however got candid about his love life during his latest interview with a local media outlet.

The left-handed batter, who was recently named as vice-captain of the country’s ODI team for the New Zealand series, was betrothed to Nische Khan.

Shedding light on his relationship with his bride-to-be, the 33-year-old admitted to being in a relationship with Khan, who is from Peshawar. He called Nische his best friend and said these days are ‘exciting time of his life.’

Recalling his first interaction with his fiancé, Shan said he first met Nishce in Lahore and commended positive changes in his life after being in a relationship.

The composed cricketer said it’s a pleasure for him to choose his life partner from a different background, which translates a multicultural diversity. He mentioned that at the age of 33 he realized that other things, especially relationships, hold paramount importance in life.

Last month, a digital invitation card for the cricketer surfaced online. Shan weds Nische, reads the wedding card, confirming the Walima to be held on Jan 27. As Walima, the second of the two traditional parts of an Islamic wedding, is going to be held on Jan 27, Shan is set to tie the knot on January 21 in the northern Pakistani city of Peshawar.

Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood set to tie the knot with Nische Khan on Jan 21

Besides the wedding, the newly appointed vice-captain is busy practicing with Men in Green for the ODI series against New Zealand.

