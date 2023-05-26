Search

Lifestyle

Indian actor Ashish Vidyarthi marries again at 60

Web Desk 11:07 PM | 26 May, 2023
Indian actor Ashish Vidyarthi marries again at 60
Source: Instagram

Ashish Vidyarthi, a senior Indian actor, married fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in Kolkata on Thursday.

According to reports from the Indian media, Vidyarthi, well known for his role as Devraj Khatri in the 2000 thriller "Bichhoo," wed for the second time yesterday at a private ceremony.

In the Kolkata club, he had registered his marriage to Barua, and images from the private event appeared on social media.

His wife Barua (50) is an assamese businesswoman from the city of Guwahati in India. She owns a high-end clothing boutique in Kolkata.

It's important to note that Ashish Vidyarthi previously wed Rajoshi Barua, the actress Shakuntala Barua's daughter. Together, they had a boy they call Arth.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Kinza Hashmi shares another reel with Indian actor Karan Wahi

09:58 PM | 26 May, 2023

Punjab government to cover veteran actor Rashid Mehmood's medical expenses

10:12 PM | 25 May, 2023

What's cooking between Kinza Hashmi and Indian actor Karan Wahi?

09:34 PM | 24 May, 2023

Indian producer teams up with Pakistanis to work on 'The Glassworker'

10:55 PM | 21 May, 2023

Watch how Indian divas graced Cannes red carpet

08:42 PM | 17 May, 2023

Actor Shan Baig bags Filmfare Middle East nomination

11:59 PM | 15 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

IMF paints smoking burden on economy

01:56 AM | 28 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th May, 2023

09:03 AM | 27 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 27, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 307.9 311.15
Euro EUR 330 333
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381 384.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 84.6 85.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 82.6 83.4
Australian Dollar AUD 201 203
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.21 770.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 225.5 227.5
China Yuan CNY 40.6 41
Danish Krone DKK 41.39 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.6 36.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.2 941.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.42 63.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.98 178.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 744.58 752.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.73 79.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.73 27.03
Swiss Franc CHF 316.34 318.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 27, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,550 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,950.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra lPKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: