Indian actor Ashish Vidyarthi marries again at 60

Ashish Vidyarthi, a senior Indian actor, married fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in Kolkata on Thursday.

According to reports from the Indian media, Vidyarthi, well known for his role as Devraj Khatri in the 2000 thriller "Bichhoo," wed for the second time yesterday at a private ceremony.

In the Kolkata club, he had registered his marriage to Barua, and images from the private event appeared on social media.

His wife Barua (50) is an assamese businesswoman from the city of Guwahati in India. She owns a high-end clothing boutique in Kolkata.

It's important to note that Ashish Vidyarthi previously wed Rajoshi Barua, the actress Shakuntala Barua's daughter. Together, they had a boy they call Arth.