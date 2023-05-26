PTI Senator Saifullah Niazi and Abrarul Haq are the latest to jump ship

Two more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Senator Saifullah Niazi and singer-turned-politician Abrarul Haq, on Friday announced their departure from the party over the May 9 violence.

The mass exodus from the PTI started after the police launched a crackdown on the opposition party's leaders and workers in the wake of the violent protests of May 9.

PTI supporters allegedly attacked civil and military installations and buildings after the paramilltary force Rangers arrested former prime minister Imran Khan on the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9. The protesters allegedly attacked the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army in Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander's House (Jinnah House) in Lahore. The government and the army blame the arson attacks and vandalism on the PTI leaders and supporters, but the PTI says these violent attacks were carried by personnel of the intelligence agencies to malign the party and provide the rulers a justification for a ban on Imran Khan's party.

Abrarul Haq stated at a news conference in Lahore, "I regret standing with Imran Khan."

On the other hand, addressing a press conference at the National Press Club Islamabad, Saifullah Niazi said that events of May 9 are extremely regrettable.

He said, "I have been very disturbed during the last one year, I want to focus on my family and I am leaving Tehreek-e-Insaaf.