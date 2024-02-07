Pakistan General Elections 2024: NA-127 Lahore – Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vs Atta Tarar

National Assembly constituency NA-127 (Lahore II) covers Model Town, Bahar Colony, Umar Colony, and other adjacent areas in the Punjab capital city of Lahore.

The constituency was renamed from NA-133 Lahore-XI to NA-127 after new delimitations made in November 2023 under new digital census.

Number of Reigstered Voters and Polling Stations

With total population standing at 972,875, the total registered voters in this constituency are 527,044 – 273,014 males and 254,030 females. The Election Commission of Pakistan has established 337 polling stations across the constituency to facilitate voters in the area.

A high-voltage clash is expected in the NA-127 as prominent political figures are vying for the general seat of the National Assembly.

Key Candidates from NA-127

The main contenders in this constituency include Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar, PTI-backed Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Jamat e Islami’s Ahsanullah Waqas and TLP’s Matloob Ahmad.

If Bilawal, who ran a massive election campaign, manages to win the sea, it would a significant development for PPP’s resurgence in Lahore.

Around 18 independent candidates are also taking part in elections from this constituency.

The election results will be available after the polling process is completed. You can check the results here once they are updated after Feb 8 polls.

