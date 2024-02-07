Pakistan fully committed to foster democratic process, FO responds to UN

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office says Pakistan is fully committed to foster an inclusive democratic process, uphold the rule of law and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed in its law and constitution.

Responding to remarks made by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the upcoming general elections in Pakistan, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a statement, said security plans have been finalised to hold the elections on Thursday as per the electoral laws of Pakistan.

She said our judicial system provides for fair trial and due process. Domestic legal remedies are available in case of any complaints in the electoral process.

🔊 Statement by the Spokesperson on the remarks of UN OHCHR regarding the upcoming general elections in Pakistan



🔗⬇️https://t.co/YxTHYuXhY3 pic.twitter.com/0GDEjBGn9V — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) February 7, 2024

The UN spokesperson, in the statement, underscored that "no less than 24" incidents have occurred where armed groups have targetted political parties, and called on the authorities to "ensure a fully free and fair vote and to recommit to the democratic process and an environment that promotes and protects the full range of economic, social, cultural, civil and political rights".

"We deplore all acts of violence against political parties and candidates, and urge the authorities to uphold the fundamental freedoms necessary for an inclusive and meaningful democratic process," spokesperson Liz Throssell said in a statement.